Tripura Government to Install Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Statue

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Tripura Government has decided to install a 13-foot statue of 'Bharat Kesari' Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and name the first civil hospital to be established by the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), which is scheduled to be inaugurated on July 11, after him as a mark of respect.

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha performed the Bhoomi Pujan and laid the foundation stone for the statue in front of the Agartala Town Hall, which has already been renamed the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Town Hall. The Chief Minister said the nation had failed to give due recognition to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee despite his significant contribution to the freedom struggle and nation-building.

Mayor Deepak Majumder said the Agartala Municipal Corporation had decided to establish a 50-bed civil hospital in the city to make healthcare services more accessible to residents. He said the corporation had decided to name the hospital after Shyama Prasad Mukherjee to honour his legacy.

The recruitment of doctors and other staff for the hospital has already been completed, and Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha will inaugurate the hospital on July 11. Majumder said the new hospital would ensure that people receive healthcare services closer to their homes, reducing the need to travel long distances for medical treatment.

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