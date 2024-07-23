Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu attends Guru Purnima event at Sukanta academy

AGARTALA: The Sukanta Academy in Agartala celebrated Guru Purnima on Sunday evening. The event was organized by Sanskar Bharti Tripura Prant and was attended by the Governor of Tripura, Indra Sena Reddy Nallu.

Eight distinguished gurus from the state were honoured for their contributions to various fields. The evening was marked by a series of cultural performances showcasing the rich heritage and traditions of Tripura.

Among the esteemed attendees was former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, along with other notable personalities.

During his address, Governor Nallu highlighted Tripura's cultural richness despite its small geographical size. He emphasized the state's significant progress in preserving and promoting its cultural and traditional practices.

Governor Nallu also assured his support for any future endeavours aimed at cultural development in Tripura. The event underscored the importance of acknowledging and celebrating the role of gurus in nurturing and preserving the cultural fabric of the state. (ANI)

