Tripura High Court orders Restoration of Salary to Paralysed Teacher

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Tripura High Court stayed an allegedly illegal order stopping the salary of a government schoolteacher and directed the School Education Department to release his salaries for August and September within seven days, while ensuring regular payment of his salary and allowances.

Justice S. Datta Purkayastha passed the interim order while hearing a writ petition filed by Simul Das, headmaster of Debbari Primary School in Amarpur, who became paralysed while in service and has been certified as a person with 60 per cent disability. He submitted his disability certificate to the competent authority on March 2, 2026. His petition contended that the department's decision to stop his salary violated the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, particularly Section 20(4), which provides protection to government employees who acquire disabilities during service.

Under this provision, an employee cannot be dismissed or reduced in rank on account of acquiring a disability. If the employee is unsuitable for the existing post, the employer must transfer him or her to another suitable post with the same pay and service benefits. If no suitable post is available, the employee may be retained against a supernumerary post until a suitable position becomes available or the prescribed conditions are met.

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