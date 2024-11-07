Tripura Human Rights Commission Resolves 813 Cases in 8 Years, 56 Cases Pending as of October

AGARTALA: The Tripura Human Rights Commission has been able to settle 813 out of the 869 cases filed before it in the last eight years, the body claimed in a statement.

As of 31 October 2024, it filed 56 cases against the present state government, indicating not only an upswing in violations of human rights but also the growing role of the commission.

The declaration is contained in the THRC's annual report, which had been readied for Human Rights Day on 10 December. The report highlights a concerning increase in human rights violations over the past years. Of the 869 cases filed with it, 358 were based on direct complaints, while the remaining 511 were initiated by the Commission suo motu. Such cases are mostly seized when the Commission detects human rights violations. These issues are often detected after reports in the media have appeared.

Justice S.C. Das, Chairman of the Commission and retired judge elucidated that the THRC commonly acts suo motu whenever infringement reports are received of incidents violating human rights irrespective of caste, creed, sex, or nationality of the persons involved. "Whenever we see a situation where somebody's right—be it the right to life, dignity, liberty, or equality—is violated, we act on it," Justice Das said in an interview with the press.

Data from previous years indicate that, on average, there has been a steady rise in both complaints lodged formally and suo motu cases, suggesting an increasing public consciousness of human rights problems within the state. For instance, while in 2016 there were 17 complaints and 8 suo motu cases, these rose to 21 complaints and 28 suo motu cases in 2018. This trend continued its upward trajectory, with 94 complaints and 10 suo motu cases recorded in 2023.

To date, the Commission has filed 108 cases, of which 25 suo motu actions and 83 complaints. However, 56 cases are still pending, comprising 20 complaint-based cases and 36 suo motu cases. The Commission is determined to deal with the rising issues of human rights violations in Tripura.