Tripura Indefinitely Postpones Class X and XI Exams Due to Surge in COVID-19 Cases

Tripura- Keeping in mind the surge in the cases of the novel coronavirus in the state of Tripura, both class 10 and 12 board exams have been postponed indefinitely.

Ratan Lal Nath, the state education minister on Saturday after taking into consideration the decision of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) announced that both class 10 and 12 board exams have been postponed indefinitely.

My message to all the students to be prepared for the examination as when the situation will be fruitful the examination will be conducted," said the education minister.

All the schools in the state including the government, government-aided, private schools, and madrassas will have to follow the order to postpone the board examinations of classes 10 and 12.

"Looking at the uprising situation of COVID-19 pandemic all over the country as well as in our state and also taking into account the safety and health of the students, it will not be judicious to hold ensuing HS (+2 Stage) and Madhyamik Examinations wef May 18 and May 19 respectively," said the Tripura Board of Secondary Education in a statement.

The board however announced that the dates will be disclosed 15 days prior to the date of examinations.

Earlier, the Tripura state government called for pre-boards examination for classes 10 and 12 and also the semester examinations for all government and private colleges and universities.

The Tripura Government on Friday announced that all three variants of the novel coronavirus- the double mutant and the English and the African variant have been detected in the state.

Meanwhile, India on Friday for the first time recorded over 4 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus in a new record global high taking the total tally of caseload to 1.91 crores. 3,523 cases of COVID-19 induced fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll in the country to 2.11 lakhs. The active COVID-19 cases in the country now amount to 32.63 lakh. India reported more than 3 lakh COVID-19 cases daily for the ninth day in a row, making it the second-worst COVID-19 affected country in the world after the United States.

