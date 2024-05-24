Tripura: International Biodiversity Day observed in Agartala

AGARTALA: In line with global celebrations, Tripura observed International Biodiversity Day on Wednesday. The event was organized by the Tripura Biodiversity Board and featured a discussion session held in Agartala.

The session was attended by key figures, including Deepa D. Nair, Member Secretary of the Tripura Biodiversity Board; Dr. K. Sasikumar, Chairman of the Tripura Pollution Control Board; and Debashish Sen, Principal of Tripura Agricultural College. Students from the Forest Department, Agriculture Department, and various colleges across Agartala also participated.

During the event, Deepa D Nair, Member Secretary of the Tripura Biodiversity Board, addressed reporters and highlighted the importance of biodiversity and the need for its conservation. She emphasized the role of such events in raising awareness and fostering a sense of responsibility towards protecting the environment.

Dr K. Sasikumar emphasized the critical relationship between biodiversity and pollution control, stressing the need for integrated efforts to safeguard natural habitats. Debashish Sen shared insights on sustainable agricultural practices and their impact on maintaining biodiversity.

The students engaged in the discussions, sharing their perspectives and learning about the latest initiatives and strategies in biodiversity conservation. The event underscored the importance of community involvement and education in preserving the rich biodiversity of Tripura.

International Biodiversity Day is celebrated annually on May 22 to increase understanding and awareness of biodiversity issues worldwide. This year's celebration in Tripura reinforced the state's commitment to environmental preservation and highlighted the collaborative efforts needed to protect our planet's diverse ecosystems.

Meanwhile, the region's leading biodiversity conservation organization, Aaranyak, organized a series of awareness events to sensitize young students to biodiversity conservation as well as to impress upon them the need for coexistence with wild elephants through mitigation of the human elephant conflict (HEC) in Assam.

The conservation sector NGO conducted two outreach events for the students of Basa Gaon ME School and Ujani Sadiya High School in Tinsukia district of Assam with the objective of highlighting their role in the conservation of biodiversity and its relation to human well-being. (ANI)

