Tripura Labourer Dies After Soil Collapses While Digging at His Home

AGARTALA — A 45-year-old daily wage labourer died on Friday after being buried under a sudden soil collapse at his residence in the Ekinpur area under Siddhinagar Tehsil in Tripura's Rajnagar Assembly Constituency.

The deceased, Ratan Bhowmik, had been digging soil at his home when a portion of the earth caved in without warning, trapping him completely beneath the debris.

Rescue Operation, But Too Late

Disaster Management officials, led by DCM Sanjay Shil, along with sub-divisional administration personnel, rushed to the spot after being informed of the incident and launched rescue operations immediately.

A dredger from the Public Works Department was deployed to remove the debris. After sustained efforts, Bhowmik was pulled out — but he was found dead. His body was sent to Nihar Nagar Primary Health Centre for post-mortem examination.

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