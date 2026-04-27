Tripura Labourer Dies After Soil Collapses While Digging at His Home

AGARTALA — A 45-year-old daily wage labourer died on Friday after being buried under a sudden soil collapse at his residence in the Ekinpur area under Siddhinagar Tehsil in Tripura's Rajnagar Assembly Constituency.
The deceased, Ratan Bhowmik, had been digging soil at his home when a portion of the earth caved in without warning, trapping him completely beneath the debris.
Disaster Management officials, led by DCM Sanjay Shil, along with sub-divisional administration personnel, rushed to the spot after being informed of the incident and launched rescue operations immediately.
A dredger from the Public Works Department was deployed to remove the debris. After sustained efforts, Bhowmik was pulled out — but he was found dead. His body was sent to Nihar Nagar Primary Health Centre for post-mortem examination.
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The human cost of the tragedy extends beyond the loss of one life.
Bhowmik was the sole earner of his family. His wife broke down at the site, inconsolable, as rescuers worked to retrieve her husband's body. The couple has two children — a son in Class V and a daughter in Class XII — whose educational futures now hang in uncertainty.
DCM Sanjay Shil, who was present at the scene, expressed condolences and assured the family that support would be extended as per government norms.