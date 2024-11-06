Tripura: Lal Path Lab Slapped With Rs 3 Lakhs Fine For Giving Wrong Pathological Report To Patient

AGARTALA: In an alarming case, the commission for Tripura State Consumers Disputes and Redressal imposed a fine of over Rs 3.10 lakhs on the famous Lal Path laboratories operating for many years in Tripura for providing wrong pathological reports to a patient.

Justice Arindam Lodh, the President of the commission, and two members, Daliya Saha and Jhantu Debnath, heard the case, and the ruling was delivered on Monday.

According to the details, the series of events started last year on August 25, when Biswajit Pande, originally hailing from Uttar Pradesh and currently residing in the Kunjaban area of Agartala, gave his blood samples at his house to a representative of Lal Path Laboratory for testing the amount of cholesterol and triglyceride in his blood. It costed him Rs 2640.