Tripura: Lal Path Lab Slapped With Rs 3 Lakhs Fine For Giving Wrong Pathological Report To Patient

AGARTALA: In an alarming case, the commission for Tripura State Consumers Disputes and Redressal imposed a fine of over Rs 3.10 lakhs on the famous Lal Path laboratories operating for many years in Tripura for providing wrong pathological reports to a patient.
Justice Arindam Lodh, the President of the commission, and two members, Daliya Saha and Jhantu Debnath, heard the case, and the ruling was delivered on Monday.
According to the details, the series of events started last year on August 25, when Biswajit Pande, originally hailing from Uttar Pradesh and currently residing in the Kunjaban area of Agartala, gave his blood samples at his house to a representative of Lal Path Laboratory for testing the amount of cholesterol and triglyceride in his blood. It costed him Rs 2640.
According to the reports, he had an abnormally high cholesterol level of 280 MG and a highly inflated rate of triglyceride.
Concerned by the test reports, Biswajit Pande consulted a medicine specialist doctor D.K. Debbarma who prescribed him 132 tablets which he consumed, resulting in the deterioration of his health.
Thereafter, he approached a different pathologist going by the name of Dr. Abhijeet Datta, in Jagannath Bari Road, where his report showed cholesterol and triglyceride at normal levels.
Stunned by the huge discrepancy in the test report, Biswajit Pande gave blood samples to a third pathological centre named DRS Roy and Roy Diagnostic, where the results turned out to be normal.
Furious by the false report, Biswajit filed a case in the consumer court to seek compensation, presenting all the papers and reports from the three pathological laboratories.
ALSO READ: Bangladesh wanted more electricity from Tripura as it supplies 50-80 MW daily
ALSO WATCH: