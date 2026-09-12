Tripura Lokayukta Bibhash Kanti Kilikdar resigns months into five-year term, cites health issues

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Tripura Lokayukta Bibhash Kanti Kilikdar resigned from his office on September 7, and Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu accepted his resignation on the same day.

It was learnt that Kilikdar cited his health condition as the reason for resigning from the post. A former judicial officer, Kilikdar had assumed office on August 16, 2024, for a five-year tenure but resigned midway through his term.

He was the fourth Lokayukta of the State.

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