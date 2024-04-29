Tripura minister Ratan Lal Nath confident of massive victory for BJP

AGARTALA: Senior BJP leader and Minister Ratan Lal Nath has predicted that the BJP will win East Tripura with whopping margins of 3 to 4 lakh votes and West Tripura with 6 to 7 lakh votes.

The BJP leader has also predicted a series of defections from the opposition Congress and CPIM after June 4--the day of the Lok Sabha polls results. The Congress which now has three legislators will be left with one lawmaker and a good number of CPIM MLAs are also willing to join the BJP, Nath claimed speaking to ANI.

"After the elections are over, the Congress will have only one MLA. He will also try to switch sides but the BJP will not accept him. The CPIM, which now has strength of 10 MLAs, will see its numbers dwindling in the state assembly. Two to three MLAs of the Left party are also willing to join the BJP," the Minister told ANI stating that even the post of Leader of Opposition is at stake.

Hitting back at Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman and other INDIA bloc leaders who claimed that they would win both the seats if fair polls were conducted, Nath said, "Sudip has said that; I heard. Now he is a gone case. I share a very sweet relationship with him but he always fails to assess the situation. Every time, he takes stands that give him temporary benefits. The Congress and CPIM have completely surrendered. They didn't even field polling agents. Elections come and go. But, the way Congress and CPIM backtracked from the battlefield is unacceptable. I received a phone call from Animesh Debbarma on the day of the poll and he told me that the opposition is nowhere in the field."

Slamming the Left for failing to deliver for the poor and needy, Nath said, "The situation has turned completely hostile for the Congress and CPIM. Be it houses, be it other basics; nothing was done when the Left was in power. We are not claiming that we have settled all problems but the intent is clear. Within two years, the housing problem of people will be solved."

"A similar time frame may be required for addressing the drinking water woes in the remote interiors. Based on the present scenario, I can tell you for the next 20 to 30 years no political force can defeat the BJP. There are possibilities of the emergence of a new political party which might gain some momentum but the fact CPIM and Congress can never defeat BJP here in Tripura," he added.

Predicting that BJP will win East Tripura with whopping margins of three to four lakh votes and West Tripura with six to seven lakh votes, the Minister said, "The present Congress leaders have a history of making wild guesses that later turn out to be wrong. I have been an MLA for the last 32 years including six years of being a minister in the BJP government."

"I have served in the Congress as well. I can very well say that BJP is an exceptional party and the kind of development this government could deliver in this short span of time is unprecedented. So far my calculation goes, we are winning East Tripura with a margin of three to four lakh votes while in West Tripura the lead will be in the range of six to seven lakh votes," he added. (ANI)

