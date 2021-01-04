Tripura MLA Sushanta Chowdhury resigns from BJP State committee

AGARTALA: Tripura MLA Sushanta Chowdhury has announced that he has resigned as an 'invitee member' of the BJP State committee. According to reports, Sushanta sent his letter of resignation to the State president Dr Manik Saha on Saturday.



The MLA further alleged saying, "Many of us from the Congress and CPI(M) who have to build the party brick by brick to bring change to the Communist misrule in Tripura in 2018 Assembly poll are ignored now to give mileage to the Communist leaders who joined BJP after the poll."

"Some of us being an MLA are ignored by the State party leaderships. In fact, I was accused of organizing unlawful programmes in the name of party on different occasion," the MLA said, adding, "There is no system in any party where an MLA has to take prior approval for organizing party programme in his own constituency."

The youth leader has been a prominent member of BJP's dissident MLAs who have mustered support from a considerable number of fellow legislators.

The resignation comes after BJP's Majlishpur Mandal president Gouranga Bhowmik, who is very close to MLA Chowdhury, was removed from his position.

Gouranga Bhowmik was dropped as Majlishpur Mandal president; and the party replaced Bhowmik with Sumit Chakraborty as the new president of the mandal committee.

Earlier in December 2020, Sushanta Chowdhury organized a youth rally allegedly revolting against the State leaders of the ruling BJP. Bhowmik had played an important role in making the rally a success. (Agencies)

