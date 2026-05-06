Tripura: Mohali Kabaddi Promoter Murder Accused Arrested in Agartala

AGARTALA: Aditya Kapoor alias Makkhan, the third shooter in the murder of Kabaddi promoter Rana Banna in Mohali, Punjab, was arrested in Agartala, Tripura, after a four-month manhunt.

On 15 December 2025, in the Sohana police station area of Mohali, Punjab, a Kabaddi promoter named Rana Banna was murdered during a Kabaddi tournament. This murder was allegedly carried out by the Roni Bal gang. During the investigation, three main accused were identified, one of whom had already been arrested earlier in Kolkata.

The third shooter, identified as Aditya Kapoor alias Makkhan, had been absconding for about four months. After conducting human intelligence gathering and technical analysis, it was discovered that he was hiding in Agartala, Tripura.

Under the direction of ADGP Pramod Ban and in the presence of DSP (Operations) Rajendra Singh, a special team was formed and sent to Agartala. Acting on this information, the team conducted an operation and successfully arrested the accused Aditya Kapoor alias Makkhan.

He was produced before the local court, and a transit remand was obtained. He will now be brought to Mohali and presented before the court there. (ANI)

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