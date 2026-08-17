Tripura Move to Replace Residency Certificate With School Record Sparks Backlash

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The government decision to replace the Permanent Resident of Tripura Certificate (PRTC) with a school certificate for jobs in the state has evoked serious opposition from political parties and organisations, which apprehend that it will open the floodgates for outsiders in the government job market. The CPI(M) and two influential student and employees’ organisations have demanded that the decision be revoked.

For a long time, the submission of a PRTC was a mandatory condition for obtaining a job in Tripura, except for a few special-category posts. The BJP government withdrew this provision immediately after coming to power but reintroduced it in 2022 following strong opposition.

Recently, the state government decided to withdraw the requirement and replace it with a certificate confirming five years of continuous study at any school between Class I and Class XII in the state. The decision followed a recent observation by the Tripura High Court to reconsider the PRTC criteria. The High Court’s observation came following a petition by a Delhi-based person claiming that the requirement infringed on his right to seek a job anywhere in the country.

Jiten Choudhury, secretary of the CPI(M) state committee, said the new decision would not only open the floodgates for outsiders to government jobs but also pave the way for large-scale corruption. He described the decision as being against the interests of the state, especially unemployed youths.

Tripura Upajati Karmachari Samity (TUKS) and the Twipra Students Federation (TSF), two influential organisations closely associated with TIPRA Motha, founded by royal scion Pradyot Bikram Kishor, have also opposed the decision. They apprehend that the new decision will open the floodgates to government jobs for outsiders.

TUKS secretary KM Debbarma did not oppose the condition requiring candidates to have studied in Tripura schools but opposed the withdrawal of the PRTC. TSF president Hamalo Jamatia said the decision would jeopardise the job prospects of local youths.

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