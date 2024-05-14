Tripura: National Liberation Front of Tripura Member Escapes from Central Jail in Tripura

AGARTALA: A disturbing development has taken place. Swarna Kumar Tripura a convicted killer, has made a successful escape. He is affiliated with the illegal National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT). He slipped away from the central jail in Tripura's Sepahijala district.

In their morning roll call the prison officials noticed Tripura's absence. They discovered Tripura missing from the highly-secured facility. Tripura was serving life sentence. The sentence was for his gruesome murder in Santirbazar, South Tripura.

District Magistrate Nagesh Kumar confirmed the evasion. He expressed deep concern over the breach of security. Kumar revealed critical details. He put all neighboring police stations on high alert launching a sizable manhunt. The goal is to locate the convict who outmaneuvered the facility's security.

Tripura's successful evasion is not a first, his records reveal several previous attempts. In 2016 he attempted to escape from the same central jail. He made another notable attempt in 2022. This took place in a Kanchanpur sub-jail. These instances point to a worrying escape trend.

After the escape from Sepahijala Superintendent of Police, Bogati J. Reddy promptly visited the central jail.There has been an initiation of an investigation to comprehend the events leading to the escape. CCTV footage has been examined with particular attention to identify useful clues. These clues could aid in recapturing Tripura.

During the early hours of Tuesday, the escape likely took place. It was accomplished under the cover of darkness. The efforts to locate the escapee have been drastically escalated. To ensure the prompt capture of Tripura extra resources got deployed.

This incident has stirred up new concerns regarding the security protocols at central jail. Calls for an extensive review of existing methods came forward. The aim here is to stop such incidents in the future. Suspicion has been expressed by community members over the escape.