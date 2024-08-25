Tripura: NDRF Rescues 1,500 as Floods Claim 26 Lives; Relief Efforts Ongoing

AGARTALA: The National Disaster Response Force worked closely in the flood relief operations in Tripura following continuous rainfall.

As many as more than 1,500 people from the areas have been evacuated, according to the reports. Eleven specialized teams of NDRF have been rushed to the worst-hit areas to actively take up the rescue operations of persons marooned by the flood and to provide relief.

They are also helping local authorities in distributing food and water to the people.

Commandant 1st Bn NDRF, HPS Kandari told TOI that NDRF is committed to support and protect the people here during the crisis and will continue to offer whatever help could be extended to the badly affected persons by the floods.

The flood situation in Tripura has shown some signs of improvement; throughout this state, the flood situation caused wide-scale destruction and, particularly in Tripura, has incurred the greatest loss of life for the last thirty years.

Most of the rivers in this state are flowing below the danger mark, while vast areas from the state, including farmland and residential zones, are still submerged.

Disaster management officials said the death toll rose to at least 26 on Friday including women and children, while several others were injured after landslides and floodwaters swept across six of the state's eight districts – South Tripura, Gomati, West Tripura, Sepahijala, Unakoti, and Khowai – where a total of two people are still missing.

Two members of the Tripura State Rifles also lost their lives in rescue operations in South Tripura and West Tripura.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, and leaders of other political parties have all given their condolences to the victims.