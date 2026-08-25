Tripura observes Sixth Schedule Day

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The 43rd Foundation Day of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) was observed as Sixth Schedule Day across Tripura with various programmes. Two regional political parties, the TIPRA Motha and the Indigenous Peoples' Front of Twipra (IPFT), observed the day with different programmes.

The main programme was held at Khumlung, the headquarters of the TTAADC, where a grand rally was organised to mark the historic occasion. Floral tributes were also paid to the leaders who fought for the establishment of the TTAADC and played an important role in protecting the rights, identity and interests of the tribal people.

The Foundation Day was observed in different parts of the state, with programmes organised in various districts to mark the occasion. TTAADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Runiel Debbarma extended warm greetings to the people of Tripura on the occasion. He said that the land, language and culture of the people were their greatest strengths and wished everyone peace, unity and progress on the historic day. The rally at Khumulwng was attended by MLA Ranjit Debbarma, MDC Suraj Debbarma and other party leaders and supporters.

The IPFT, another alliance partner of the BJP in the state government, organised a central rally in Agartala, where it raised its old demand for the formation of Tipraland, a separate state. Minister Sukla Charan Noatia, addressing the rally, said his party was in coalition with the BJP but still stood by its Tipraland demand.

Also Read: Supreme Court Orders Fresh CBI Report on Arunachal Contract Allotment Allegations