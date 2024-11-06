Tripura Opens Doors for Women Drivers in Government Jobs

AGARTALA: Another new move by the state of Tripura to empower women would be opening new career avenues for women by considering recruitment of female drivers in government services. This is important as it goes against traditional gender roles, opening up opportunities for women in professions dominated by men.

It is reported that Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu paid respects to the first set of female drivers who successfully underwent their training at the Institute of Driving Training and Research. During the award-giving rites, he praised the newly licensed women drivers for this great milestone and challenged them to approach the new profession of their lives with boldness based on the knowledge and skill acquired during the said training.

Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury underscored the commitment of the Government towards women empowerment. In this newly trained women power, jobs will be plentifully available under 33% reservation in government departments, even including the posting of drivers. The minister termed the efforts of IDTR, a facility launched last April for Rs 14 crore as excellent. This center turned these women into a potential candidate to be one of successful female driving professionals.

Besides government employment, the minister said that the women who had completed training were already being recruited from the campus by travel agencies. Such early success further underlines the possibility of women achieving great heights in driving professions not only in the governmental sector but also in society at large, thus advancing the state's development in all ways.

This initiative is helping the state of Tripura show good examples of gender inclusiveness in workforces, equipping women with tools for breaking barriers and reshaping norms.