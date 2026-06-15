Tripura police ban personnel from posting reels and videos in uniform

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Tripura Police have expressed concern over the growing trend of personnel uploading videos, reels and photographs online while in uniform and have directed them to refrain from such activities. The Superintendent of Police (West) has instructed all personnel to avoid such practices.

According to the order, authorities have observed that some members of the police force have been creating and sharing online content while in uniform. Such activities, particularly those considered frivolous, objectionable or inconsistent with the dignity of the force, have the potential to damage the image, discipline and public perception of Tripura Police.

The directive reiterates that the police uniform is a symbol of authority, integrity, discipline and public trust. As such, every police officer is expected to maintain the highest standards of professionalism while in uniform.

Under the new instructions, police personnel, including members of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and other units, have been directed not to create or participate in social media content that could undermine the dignity or image of the force.

The order also states that police uniforms must not be used for personal publicity, entertainment, commercial promotions or any activity that may bring disrepute to the department.

Supervisory officers have been asked to closely monitor such activities and sensitise their subordinates about the proper use and dignity of the uniform. Additionally, any objectionable or inappropriate content involving police personnel in uniform found on social media must be immediately reported through the proper channel for necessary action.

The SP’s office has made it clear that any violation of these instructions will be viewed seriously and dealt with under the relevant disciplinary rules.

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