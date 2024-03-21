Tripura Police Busts Major Drug Trafficking Operation, Seizes Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 6 Crores

AGARTALA: In a move against drug trafficking, the Tripura Police intercepted a major cache of yaba tablets and picked up two suspects, including the two involved in the illegal distribution of the drugs worth Rs 6 crores in Damcherra, located under the North District of Tripura. The area of Damcherra at the inter-state border has always been a focal point for illegality and other types of illegal activities, owing to its strategic position.

Based on crucial tip-offs, fast action was taken, and the North District Superintendent of Police, Bhanupada Chakraborty, informed that a group of police officers, led by Sanjay Majumdar, Officer-in-Charge at the Damacherra police station, chanced upon a Bolero vehicle near the border of Tripura-Mizoram. The confiscated vehicle was identified to be carrying the strong stuff worth almost Rs. 60,000 yaba tablets, very carefully wrapped in six lots.

The operation was executed so meticulously that it took into custody two persons suspected to be peddling drugs. Maman Hossain (34), a resident from the Bishalgarh area under Sepahijala District, and Krishna Chandra Singh (35), hailing from the Ranirbazar locality under the West District, were immediately arrested. SP Bhanupada Chakraborty commended the dedication and vigilance of the police in intercepting the illicit consignment and said, "The gravity of the yaba tablet in this context is so much that the Drug Mafia is practically trembling at Tripura police efforts in this regard. They are easily alerted and are racing to put up all possible barricades. This or that, through any means, the Tripura Police will not stop at anything for dismantling the drug syndicate."

Speaking about the operation and the subsequent arrests, shortly after both men were produced before the Dharmanagar district court on Thursday, that rigor in law enforcement agencies points to their resolve to combat all drug-related crimes and thus ensure safer living conditions among the common people. With the capture of yaba tablets worth Rs. 6 crores, the success of the operation is a major blow to the drug trade operating in the region. It appears to serve as a serious warning to all those who dabble in such nefarious activities that the Tripura Police will be ever-vigilant in their bid to dismantle drug syndicates and ensure an environment that is safer for the citizens.