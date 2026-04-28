Tripura Police Seize Rs 8.5 Lakh Narcotics Cache Near Indo-Bangladesh Border in Sepahijala District

AGARTALA: Tripura Police seized a substantial cache of narcotic substances valued at around Rs 8.5 lakh during a routine patrol operation in Sepahijala district close to the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The recovery was made during intensified patrolling across multiple locations, including N.C. Nagar, Durgapur, Kulubari and stretches along the Srimantapur Border Road, officials said. Acting on surveillance inputs, personnel discovered the contraband in an abandoned state, with no claimant coming forward.

The seized materials included 130 bottles of Eskuf cough syrup, 33 kilograms of dry cannabis and 4,000 yaba tablets. Police took possession of the items following due legal procedures and secured them as part of the case.

Investigators initiated a probe to identify those responsible for storing and transporting the illegal substances, while efforts were also underway to trace the origin and intended destination of the consignment. (Agencies)

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