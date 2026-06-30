Tripura Police seizes large haul of banned meth tablets, arrests Assam resident

AGARTALA: In one of the biggest drug hauls by the Tripura Police in recent times, highly addictive methamphetamine tablets valued at over Rs 7.5 crore were seized on Monday, and a suspected drug peddler was arrested, officials said.

A senior police official said that during a routine vehicle-checking operation, Tripura Police personnel intercepted a suspicious vehicle at Damchara in North Tripura district, which borders mountainous Mizoram.

Following a thorough search of the vehicle in the presence of an Executive Magistrate and forensic science personnel, the police recovered 15 packets containing 1.50 lakh methamphetamine tablets.

The seized contraband is estimated to be valued around Rs 7.5 crore in the illegal market.

The driver of the vehicle, who was allegedly involved in drug trafficking, was arrested. He was identified as Anup Nunia, a resident of Silcoorie in southern Assam's Cachar district.

Police claimed that the operation was one of the largest drug seizures made by the Tripura Police in recent times.

Further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend all individuals connected to the drug trafficking network. (IANS)

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