Tripura: Power outage crisis sparks massive protest in Teliamura, NH blocked

AGARTALA: At a time when electricity is the only relief from the scorching summer heat, the prepaid electricity recharge system remained virtually non-functional for three consecutive days due to a server or "link" failure. After enduring days of inconvenience and uncertainty, public frustration finally erupted in Teliamura, Tripura, on Monday.

What began as a protest by thousands of electricity consumers at the local power office soon escalated into a large-scale agitation, including a blockade of the National Highway, turning the town into a scene of intense unrest. The situation eventually required the intervention of the sub-divisional administration and a large police force. Allegations of a police baton charge further heightened tensions.

From around 2:30 pm on Monday, hundreds of prepaid electricity consumers gathered outside the Teliamura Electricity Division office to recharge their meters and keep their power supply active. However, due to the ongoing server malfunction, customers were repeatedly turned away without any solution. According to the protesters, they had been facing the same issue for the past three days, and despite repeated assurances from the authorities, no permanent resolution had been provided.

As hours passed without any improvement, angry consumers staged a protest inside the electricity office. The situation became increasingly tense, and some officials reportedly left their offices for safety. The protesters later assembled at the main gate of the department and strongly criticised the administration over the prolonged disruption.

The agitation then spilt onto the National Highway in front of Teliamura Police Station, where demonstrators blocked the road, bringing traffic to a complete standstill. Long queues of trucks, buses, private vehicles, and local transport accumulated on both sides of the highway, causing severe inconvenience to thousands of commuters. Even heavy rainfall failed to deter the protesters, who continued their sit-in despite the downpour. They demanded the immediate restoration of the prepaid recharge service and called for a permanent technological solution to ensure that such failures do not recur in the future. (ANI)

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