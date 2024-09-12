Tripura Prepares for Third National Lok Adalat: 23,994 Cases Set for Swift Disposal

AGARTALA: The Third National Lok Adalat of the year 2024 is going to be held on September 14th, with an unbelievable number of 23,994 cases all lined up for disposal in front of 51 benches. Organized by the Tripura State Legal Service Authority, this state-wide mega legal exercise will be held in the premises of district and sub-divisional courts and also in the premises of the Tripura High Court, according to the announcement made by Member-Secretary Jhuma Dutta Chowdhury in a press conference.

The Lok Adalat will sit even on public holidays from 10 a.m. onward, settling cases both pre-litigation and pending in courts. "Notices have already been issued to all parties concerned," Chowdhury said, while exhorting the people to take advantage of the opportunity in terms of pre-conciliation or settlement by contacting their respective District or Sub-Divisional Legal Service Authority office before the event is held.

Of the close to 24,000 cases, 3,920 are pre-litigation, while as many as 20,074 cases are pending in courts. These disputes comprise 370 motor accident compensation cases, 3,205 bank loan repayment cases, and as many as 17,777 arbitrable criminal disputes under acts like the MB Act, TP Act, TG Act, and the Excise Act. These include 286 cases of matrimonial disputes, 1,601 cases of cheque bounces, 11 relating to employment and 16 civil-related. Special attention will be accorded in the Tripura High Court, which will have a dedicated bench to attend to 31 cases. The maximum number of benches, 11, will sit at the Agartala court premises.

A paralegal volunteer will be assigned to assist each noticee with a view to making the whole process at their doorstep as well as transparent.

Their role would be to explain the procedures involved and the benefits accruing from attending the Lok Adalat. Chowdhury highlighted that this is a golden opportunity for those seeking quick justice. "The Lok Adalat provides a unique platform for resolving disputes amicably and efficiently, without the burden of legal expenses," she emphasized.