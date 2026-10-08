Tripura rejects CPI(M)-Congress ideology, says Chief Minister Manik Saha

Correspondent

AGARTALA: Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha today said that the people of Tripura are not ready to accept the CPI(M) and Congress or their ideology, which has been proved once again by the results of the Village Committee elections. The final results of the elections show that the CPI(M) and Congress won only two and one villages, respectively, out of a total of 587 villages, while the BJP won 94 and its alliance partner TIPRA Motha won 457 villages. The IPFT, another alliance partner of the BJP, won two villages.

Dr Saha said that he had earlier predicted that the NDA would win more than 90% of the seats, and that is what happened.

"We are being told repeatedly here that we have worked as we have done before. We went to the elections and got more than what we expected. This is good for Tripura, and in the future, we hope that we will work together in the plains and hills for the development of Tripura," said Dr Saha.

He said, "I will tell the opposition the same thing again and again: they need to think about why this is happening to them. So, of course, their thinking or the ideology they believe in-that people will not accept you under any circumstances-has been proven. It is being proven again and again. So, it is their business; they will understand."

Dr Saha said that everyone knows what people really want, what they need, and what they expect from the government or the various levels of government institutions.

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