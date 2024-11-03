Tripura rights panel seeks reports on incident of woman being paraded naked

Agartala: The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has taken suo-motu cognisance of three recent incidents of atrocities against women in the state. The three cases include severe torture, parading naked of a woman; alleged ragging at the Tripura Medical College and forcing a woman to marry a youth, officials said here on Saturday.

An official of THRC said that the commission, headed by former Tripura High Court Judge Swapan Chandra Das, has directed the authorities concerned to enquire about all the three incidents and submit detailed reports on each case within two to three weeks. In a shocking incident, a married woman was severely beaten, disrobed and paraded naked earlier this week at Bagber area under Kalamchaura police station in Sepahijala district.

Referring to the incident, the THRC in its order said that the fact which has been reported is bound to shock every person in a civilised society.

Referring to a Supreme Court case, the commission said that the apex court has given elaborate observations about women’s rights which seem to be often violated, be it as it may, the THRC is greatly shocked to see such incidents in the BJP-ruled state of Tripura, where the rule of law is strictly followed.

The THRC directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report within three weeks. The police have so far arrested three persons in connection with the incident while three more accused are on the run.

Referring to media reports on ragging, the THRC ordered the Principal of Tripura Medical College, a semi-government institution, to submit a comprehensive report on the alleged ragging incident within three weeks.

Additionally, the commission has mandated an independent enquiry by the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of West Tripura district and submission of the findings within three weeks.

“Ragging is not only a criminal offence, but it also violates the human rights of the students. It calls for immediate action in terms of the Tripura Educational Institutions (Prevention of Ragging) Act, 1990,” said the panel. The THRC order referenced previous interventions in a similar incident in 2022 at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Gomati District, which resulted in targeted recommendations to combat ragging.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who also holds both Home and Health and Family Welfare Departments, while talking to the media condemned the ragging in Tripura Medical College and asked the authorities to take appropriate actions to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

In the October 30 order, the THRC also took notice of a report alleging unlawful interference in the private lives of two adults by local leaders, who acting outside legal bounds, forced an adult girl to marry a youth.

Despite the police being aware of the situation, the THRC noted, “the police action as reported is reversed,” indicating a lack of appropriate response. The commission deemed it necessary to seek a report from the DGP on the incident with a submission deadline of two weeks. (IANS)

