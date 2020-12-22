Tripura signs loan agreement with ADB for urban & tourism projects

AGARTALA: The Government of Tripura had signed the loan agreement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) sector in Tripura for the development of the urban areas and the Tourism sector in Tripura. The Resident Commissioner of Tripura, ChitanyaMurti signed the loan-negotiation documents of the 'Project Readiness Finance' (PRF) with Takeo Kanishi, the Country Director of ADB (ADB) in presence of Dr C.S. Mohapatra, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance.



Under the loan agreement, initially, ADB will provide Rs 40 crores for the engagement of 'Project Design' and management consultants for the sectors. In the Urban sector, all the 20 local bodies of the State will be covered. In the Tourism sector, the tourism destinations, roads leading to them and tourist facilities will be covered. Once the projects are prepared, ADB will provide Rs 1,600 crore for the development of the urban areas and Rs 500 crore in the Tourism sector over the next three years.

Last year, the ADB had approved a project worth Rs 1,650 crore to develop the infrastructure of seven district headquarters in Tripura. Of this, 80% was to be used as grant-in-aid; and the State was supposed to repay 20% of the loan in due course of time. The loan was taken from ADB to modernize all district headquarter towns and boost the tourism of the State. Infrastructure development such as piped water supply, underground drainage, underground sewage or scientific seepage management, roads with pavement in all the seven district headquarter towns etc., were to be constructed. The project will be taken up in Khowai, Ambassa, Dharmanagar, Khailashahar, Udaipur, Bishramganj and Belonia. The Urban Development Department with the assistance of ADB is planning speedy execution of the project in Tripura. (Agencies)

