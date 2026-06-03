Tripura signs MoU with Ramakrishna Mission to launch state's first dedicated foreign language training centre

AGARTALA: In a major push to improve global employment and travel opportunities for local youth, the Government of Tripura on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ramakrishna Mission, Viveknagar, to open the state's first dedicated foreign language training centre.

Speaking to ANI on the occasion, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha described the initiative as a landmark step to help youth break communication barriers when moving outside the state or travelling overseas.

"Since many people from Tripura, particularly the youth, venture outside the state, they often face a significant language barrier once they leave, especially when travelling abroad. Furthermore, the issue is not limited to international travel; even when someone from Tripura travels to other parts of India, they frequently encounter language-related difficulties. Therefore, it is essential that they acquire a solid command of the language," Chief Minister Saha said.

Highlighting the historical lack of local language institutions, the Chief Minister pointed out that students from the state previously had to rely on centres in other metropolitan cities, which added to their financial and logistical burdens.

"We used to send them to other centres--specifically to Kolkata for training. This led us to consider how we could establish a similar centre right here in Tripura. Ultimately, we entered into discussions with the Ramakrishna Mission, located in Vivek Nagar. Consequently, an MoU has been signed to facilitate the opening of this new centre here," Saha announced.

The Chief Minister promised full administrative backing for the project, ensuring that the state machinery will handle the logistical and foundational needs of the upcoming campus. (ANI)

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