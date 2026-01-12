Tripura: Swadeshi Fair inaugurated in Agartala

AGARTALA: Under the initiative of the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), a five-day Swadeshi Fair was inaugurated in the Tripura state capital. The fair, originally planned for three days, was extended to five days with the Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha’s permission, and it will continue until January 13th.

The Swadeshi Fair, inaugurated on Friday, has been organized in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who appealed to citizens to purchase and use Swadeshi products and encourage others to do the same. The main objective of the fair is to strengthen the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Atmanirbhar Tripura by showcasing locally and nationally produced goods to the public.

Inspired by the Prime Minister’s guidance and the state government’s active cooperation, the Agartala Municipal Corporation assumed responsibility for organizing the event. The initiative received special encouragement from Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharjee.

According to Dipak Majumder, Mayor of AMC, around 32 stalls were set up at the venue, representing various government departments and Self-Help Groups (SHGs). The city’s Mayor further stated that special priority was given to women-led SHGs by allotting them stalls to display and sell their products.

Throughout the five-day event, a series of cultural programmes will be organized to highlight Tripura’s rich cultural heritage and traditions. The organizers expressed hope that people from all sections of society would participate in large numbers and make the fair a grand success.

"Over the course of these five days, various cultural programmes will be organized, highlighting the rich cultural heritage of Tripura. I sincerely hope that people from the city and all sections of society will participate in this fair and make it a grand success. To achieve the vision of Viksit Tripura, Viksit Bharat 2047, we must adopt such forward-thinking initiatives. This Swadeshi Fair has been organized with the objective of boycotting foreign products and encouraging the use of Swadeshi goods," added Majumder.

Speaking on the occasion, it was emphasized that such initiatives are essential to achieve the goal of Viksit Tripura, Viksit Bharat 2047. The Swadeshi Fair has been organized with the clear objective of discouraging the use of foreign products and promoting Swadeshi goods.

In his address, Chief Minister Manik Saha reiterated that citizens should make a conscious effort to use Swadeshi products in their daily lives. He noted that when Swadeshi products are used, money remains in the country, contributing to national economic growth, whereas foreign products transfer wealth abroad.

Various organizations, including ISKCON, are participating in the fair by showcasing products such as desi ghee, agarbatti, books, and other indigenous items. Representatives from ISKCON expressed happiness in being part of the fair and appreciated the government’s initiative, calling it a positive step towards self-reliance and economic empowerment. Krishna Das, the shop owner, asserted that by utilizing swadeshi products, the money remains within the country, leading to growth in the nation’s wealth. (ANI)

