Tripura Takes Charge of Seed Certification for Mizoram and Manipur

AGARTALA: The Central Government has assigned Tripura the seed certification responsibility for the neighboring states of Mizoram and Manipur.

The officials from the Tripura Agriculture Department underscored the importance of changing seeds to achieve self-sufficiency in food grain production in the state while quoting Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

The official explained, "It is essential to adopt better-quality seeds to make Tripura self-sufficient in food grains. The government, therefore, distributes high-yielding rice, pulses, and oilseeds to farmers annually on a subsidized basis. This initiative aims to increase crop yield and enhance farmers’ incomes. High-yielding varieties typically require seed replacement every three years, while hybrid seeds require replacement every year."