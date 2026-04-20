Tripura Temple Consecration on April 21 to Draw Top National Leaders

Who Is Attending

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Tripura Lieutenant Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and former Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma are among those expected to be present.

Amit Rakshit, president of the Chinmaya Seva Trust under Chinmaya Mission International, said the participation of these figures would add to the significance of the occasion.

A Temple Built With Distinct Symbolism

The temple has been constructed with 27 black stone pillars sourced from Tamil Nadu, each representing one of the 27 Nakshatras in Hindu astrology.

In a design choice that sets it apart, the structure has been built without a conventional roof — reflecting what its creators describe as an open, unmediated connection with the divine.

At the centre of the temple stands a 15-foot black stone idol of Goddess Tripura Sundari. A smaller idol, inspired by the revered Tripura Sundari Temple, has also been installed for use in daily rituals.

The premises feature detailed carvings and inscriptions drawn from the Saundarya Lahari and other devotional scriptures.