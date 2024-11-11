Tripura: Tipra Motha to Submit Memorandum for Pending Demands on Nov 14

AGARTALA: The Tipra Motha party said it will submit a memorandum to government offices across the state of Tripura on November 14 demanding various issues that pertain to the tribal population of the state.

It further claims to have campaigned for the implementation of the Tiprasa Accord, early panchayat polls in TTAADC, and the passage of the 125th Amendment Bill, aimed at giving more powers to autonomous councils under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarma said the idea to place this memorandum before the Governor and other district-level officers was brought up during a party organizational meeting.

He had hinted earlier that he may go to New Delhi towards the end of November for a tripartite meeting to talk about the Tiprasa Accord. "Our demands are aimed at uplifting our community. If anybody fears that this might affect the others in the state, then they are spreading unnecessary negativity," said Debbarma while waiting for the central government's positive response.

He pointed out that on the 125th Amendment Bill, was it not surprising that it has been delayed despite getting support from major parties like BJP and Congress. Besides, he said that he met Chief Minister Manik Saha recently wherein he informed him that TTAADC village council polls would be conducted soon, as per High Court directives.