Tripura to allow tribal students to write answers in Roman script for Kokborak

Agartala: In wake of the agitation by tribal students' bodies, the Tripura government on Monday announced to allow tribal students appearing for Kokborak language examinations to write answers in Roman script, along with Bengali script.

Government spokesman and Food and Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that the students would be allowed to write answers in Roman script along with Bengali script for Kokborak language examinations of the Higher Secondary and Secondary Examinations, to be conduct by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) from March 1.

The Minister, on behalf of the state government, urged the Tipra Indigenous Students Federation (TISF), the student wing of the opposition Tipra Motha Party (TMP), to withdraw their agitations for the interest of the people and to maintain normal movement of rail and vehicular traffic.

Police said that hundreds of TISF activists, as part of their agitations, blockaded the roads and rail movement in around 50 places across Tripura disrupting the normal movement of train services and transportations of all kinds of public and private vehicles.

Though no untoward incident was reported in view of the agitations, 22 members of another tribal student organisation Tipra Students Federation (TSF), were arrested for demonstrating in front of Chief Minister's Manik Saha's residence.

The TISF activists blockaded the National Highway-8, the life line of Tripura and the lone rail route from Monday morning to protest against the TBSE's decision not to allow tribal students appearing for Kokborak language to write answers in Roman script. (IANS)

