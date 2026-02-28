Tripura to introduce India's first State AI Policy, announced CM Saha

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday announced that with the assistance of Atal Innovation Mission and NITI Aayog, Tripura will come up with an artificial intelligence policy, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country. He said that as Agartala is a smart city, the state government will introduce AI-based solutions for city management, including traffic management.

CM Saha made this announcement while addressing the launch of the State Innovation Mission in Tripura at the International Exhibition Centre, Hapania, Agartala, in the presence of Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh.

He said that the State Innovation Mission in Tripura is India's first such state-level innovation mission, in Tripura, something they had never imagined earlier.

"We have focused on administrative and business reforms, digital governance, and forward-looking industrial and start-up policies. Tripura is the only state in the country where the entire government functioning from the Cabinet and State Secretariat to the three-tier village councils as well as Gram Panchayats is completely paperless. Good governance initiatives are aimed at providing economic opportunities to the people and translating youth aspirations into enterprise," said Saha.

"This initiative helps states and Union Territories build strong localized innovation ecosystems based on their specific strengths. The Tripura State Innovation Mission is a novel initiative supported by the Atal Innovation Mission to create an ecosystem that nurtures talented enterprises, adopts cutting-edge technologies, and translates ideas into projects," said Saha.

He said that the Tripura Institution for Transformation and the Department of Information Technology have collaborated with the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, and T-Hub to conceptualize and establish the Tripura State Innovation Mission and T-NEST. (ANI)

