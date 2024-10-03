Tripura to Launch App-Based Cab Services at MBB Airport

AGARTALA: Sushanta Chowdhury, Minister for Transport, announced the government would introduce app-based cab services to and from MBB Airport so that the passengers get more comfortable and affordable travel options.

He mentioned that although prepaid taxi and auto service were available, it did not match with services like Ola and Uber is the reason behind the new initiative.

Chowdhury assured the local transport operators that their interest will be protected and urged the existing taxi operators to stick at the airport till the last flight comes there to provide the best service to the customers.

He said that international flights from Agartala to Chittagong, Bangladesh may take some time to be introduced but it's sure that the flight will be in future.

With the new app-based cab services, passengers will have a more comfortable and much cheaper travel option compared to prepaid cabs.

The airport witnesses around 4,000 passengers every day

Earlier on Friday, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha announced that the state government has launched a comprehensive plan to develop tourism in Tripura.

He claimed that the Tripura Tourism Department has inked a ₹692 crore Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the construction of ropeways.

The announcement comes on World Tourism Day 2024 while the CM also paid tributes to the unsung heroes of recent floods in Tripura at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan.

He said the MoU was signed between Tripura Tourism Development Corporation Limited and National Highways Logistics Management Limited. The project ropeways would be connecting Udaipur Railway Station to Matabari, Maharani to Chabimura, Surmachara, and Jampui Hills for an investment of ₹692 crores.

The Chief Minister said that tourism is an important sector for the economic growth in the state also as well as in the country.

CM Saha said the state government had a comprehensive plan to boost tourism here. "Actually, this year, Georgia is the host country of World Tourism Day. And I would say that the main assets for tourism in this case are Tripura's natural beauty, which we should utilise," he said.