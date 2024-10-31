Tripura to Launch Its First Dedicated Cybercrime Police Station

AGARTALA: Tripura is in the pipeline to set up its very first cybercrime police station, according to State Director General of Police, Amitabh Ranjan, who assured that cybercrimes today have become integral to present-day policing but are solely focused on taking back that money which scammers pocketed from online crime and finally arresting the culprits elsewhere.

The entire process for setting up this dedicated station is in progress; just a couple of procurations remain to formally install the same. The chief minister has also requested the police to expedite the task," said Ranjan.

Ranjan also gave the state the present modernization project of Tripura State Rifles. He revealed that TSR personnel will be playing expanded roles in community policing, law and order maintenance, and urban crime management. "Under the leadership of the Chief Minister and Union Home Minister, the problem of insurgency has been eradicated. TSR personnel will receive new training sessions involving drills with the National Security Guards (NSG), Rapid Action Force (RAF), and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). These sessions will empower them with skills to do effective urban policing and community engagement, he said.

As part of a central scheme to modernize the police force, modern and high-tech equipment is also being procured for the force to effectively fight drug-related crimes, cybercrime, and other emergent issues. Ranjan appreciated the Chief Minister's recent decision to enhance the ration money and allowance to TSR personnel, directly affecting 13,800 troopers.

Ranjan confirmed whether TSR personnel would be deployed in the forthcoming elections in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, and whether TSR was asked to deploy 15 companies. Due to state requirements, however, only six companies would be sent. The units are likely to leave for their assignments after the Deepavali festival.

Such programs will certainly make Tripura better equipped in all respects of policing: cybercrime and community safety.