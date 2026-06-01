Tripura: Union Minister Manohar Lal reviews urban development, power sector projects

AGARTALA: Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Power Manohar Lal on Sunday reviewed the progress of urban development and power sector projects in Tripura and stressed the need for the timely implementation of ongoing schemes and infrastructure initiatives.

The Union Minister chaired separate high-level review meetings at the State Guest House in Agartala. The meetings were attended by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha and senior officials from various departments.

During the meetings, the Union Minister assessed the status of several central and state-sponsored schemes and discussed measures to ensure their effective execution and timely completion.

The first review focused on the implementation of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) in the state. Discussions centred on strengthening scientific waste management systems, improving sanitation infrastructure and accelerating efforts to make urban areas cleaner and plastic-free.

The Union Minister reviewed the progress made by urban local bodies and examined ways to further improve sanitation and waste processing facilities across the state.

In a separate meeting on the power sector, the Union Minister called for faster reforms to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply across Tripura. The review covered ongoing centrally funded power infrastructure projects and future plans to modernise the state’s electricity distribution network.

Discussions also focused on reducing transmission losses, improving operational efficiency and enhancing service delivery for consumers in both urban and rural areas. Officials stated that the high-level review provided an important opportunity to strengthen coordination between the Central and State Governments, injecting fresh momentum into Tripura’s infrastructure and energy roadmaps. (ANI)

Also Read: NE states should effectively utilise hydropower potential: Manohar Lal