Tripura: Unprecedented blast in Agartala shakes RCC Building, highlights safety concerns

AGARTALA: A severe blast occurred a few days ago on the first floor of a reinforced cement concrete (RCC) building located on Akhawara Road, near the Police Headquarters in Agartala, Tripura. The relatively new building serves as the residence of a local doctor, an official said.

According to District Magistrate Tripura, Vishal Kumar, the doctor had stored oxygen cylinders inside a room since the COVID-19 pandemic to address the medical needs of his spouse, who is a kidney patient. Additionally, the septic tank of the building had not been checked or cleaned for an extended period, leading to the accumulation of contamination and adverse gases.

Both factors are believed to have contributed to the blast, which rocked the building, shattered its walls, and threw the couple from the first floor to the ground. Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported, but the incident has caused significant damage to the building.

DM Kumar said, "An unfortunate incident happened last Thursday night in which Dr. Biswajit Sutradhar and his wife Rupa Sutradhar got injured. The preliminary investigations reveal that oxygen cylinders were there in their home, and there were chemical reactions that caused the blast." The effect of the blast was so severe that it broke the wall and destroyed all the furniture, which caused a physical injury to them. Dr. Biswajit has recovered, but his wife is under treatment outside the state, he added. (ANI)

