Tripura violence: Large number of shops, houses damaged; 4 arrested

DHALAI: Two days after the violence and arson attack in the Ganda Twisa sub-division in Tripura's Dhalai district, district administration authorities said on Sunday that approximately 30 to 40 shops and 20 to 25 houses were completely destroyed. Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident, officials said on Sunday.

On Sunday, Dhalai District Magistrate Saju Vaheed A and Superintendent of Police Avinash Rai chaired a peace meeting to instill confidence among the locals. Senior officials from the police and district administration spoke with local businessmen and assured them of their full support, urging traders to reopen the market, which had been shut for the past two days. Speaking to ANI, DM Saju Vaheed said that the local businessmen had presented a four-point charter of demands pertaining to security issues.

"I am here to assess the entire situation, which is currently under control. I chaired a 1.5-hour-long meeting with representatives of the local business community, who raised several concerns, including requests for compensation for the affected families. The assessment is already complete, and compensation will soon be provided. Those in shelters will soon be relocated back to their homes," Vaheed said. He added that locals have requested security camps in the affected areas, which have already been established, and a thorough investigation into the matter.

"We have assured them that serious action will be taken against anyone found to be intentionally involved. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and not be swayed by rumors. There are no fresh instances of violence in Gandacherra. Approximately 30 to 40 shops have been damaged in 7 locations; 30 are fully damaged and the rest are partially damaged. Around 20 to 25 houses are fully damaged, with the rest partially damaged," he said.

Vaheed further stated that the violence occurred in seven locations on the outskirts of Gandacherra, with the total assessment to be completed by Sunday. "Regarding the clash on July 7, four people have been arrested and are now in custody. The investigation into the incident on July 12 is ongoing, and we hope to resolve the case and apprehend the perpetrators soon," he said. Superintendent of Police Dhalai Avinash Rai attributed the violence to heightened emotions, explaining that a scuffle on July 7 involving two individuals led to one being severely injured and later dying.

"Following his death, violence erupted due to heightened emotions, leading to incidents of arson and vandalism. The situation was brought under control within two to three hours. Now, everything is under control. I urge the people of Gandacherra not to believe rumours; senior officers and CAPF personnel are deployed in large numbers to ensure security," he said. He also mentioned that four individuals have been arrested in connection with the first incident, and the mastermind behind the violence will soon be apprehended. (ANI)

Also Read: Prohibitory orders imposed in Tripura district after unrest (sentinelassam.com)