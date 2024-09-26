Tripura Youth Congress Demands Immediate Release of Group D Exam Results

AGARTALA: The Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress (TPYC) demands that waiting list of Group D posts be implemented immediately while written and viva marks be separately published for all candidates who appeared before the Joint Recruitment Board Tripura (JRBT).

The TPYC President in a memorandum submitted to the Director of JRBT stated during the last meeting with JRBT, the party raised two big demands of which one was the immediate publication of the waiting list for JRBT Group D.

Neelkamal pointed out that many candidates who had already appeared for the exams for Group C were placed under Group C.

He said, referring to their internal sources, that close to 700 candidates in Group D were out-of-state, and the majority of them would not accept the jobs offered to them.

He said that 950 to 1000 candidates from JRBT Group D would be willing to take up the posts and that the waiting list would become very important in allowing the next 1000 candidates to be absorbed because most of them would never come in for government jobs again because of the age bar.

He further requested the immediate publication of both written and viva exam results separately for creating transparency and the 'sense of satisfaction' of performing within the candidates appearing in JRBT Group D posts.

He said that despite verbal commitments on their last meeting, so far nothing has been done about these demands. He emphasized the view that action from their side is highly urgent; otherwise, if not so, the TPYC will also not hesitate to protest on a more likely platform.