Tripura: Youth Congress files FIR against CRPF officer over alleged abuse during protest

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Youth Congress president Nil Kamal Saha has filed an FIR against CRPF Assistant Commandant Ram Kumar for allegedly using abusive language and indiscriminately assaulting party workers during a demonstration held in front of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha's residence to protest against the NEET-UG scandal on June 15.

"He abused the workers, including women, with filthy language and indiscriminately charged them with lathis, injuring several of them," the FIR stated.

Youth Congress leaders, accompanied by Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Asish Saha and MLA Sudip Barman also met the Deputy Inspector General of the CRPF and submitted a memorandum demanding exemplary punishment for the officer concerned. They also filed a complaint with the State Human Rights Commission.

Nil Kamal Saha, president of the State Youth Congress, said that while they were peacefully demonstrating in front of the Chief Minister's residence and holding discussions with senior police officers, the officer allegedly began abusing the workers and suddenly ordered a lathi charge.

MLA Sudip Barman, who is also a member of the party's National Council, said they were demanding the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and asserted that the agitation would continue despite the police resorting to a lathi charge and using water cannons against the protesters.

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