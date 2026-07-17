Tripura’s AGMC & GBP Hospital successfully performs two more kidney transplants

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Tripura's premier AGMC & GBP Hospital successfully performed its eighth and ninth kidney transplants on Wednesday with the active support of the Manipur-based Shija Hospitals & Research Institute. Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha congratulated the team of doctors and staff on the achievement.

"The state is moving towards achieving excellence in the field of medical facilities, and the successful transplantation of kidneys is a major step," he said.

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