Tripura’s tea industry gets boost as high-quality consignments flagged off to Kolkata and Guwahati

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: A total of 15.31 metric tonnes of high-quality tea was sent to Kolkata and 8 metric tonnes to Guwahati from the Durgabari Central Tea Processing Factory under Bamutia Block. At a function held at the Durgabari tea garden, Kiran Gitte, Secretary of the Department of Industries and Commerce, along with other dignitaries, flagged off the dispatch of Tripura's tea to other states.

Samir Ranjan Ghosh, Chairman of the Tripura Tea Development Corporation Limited, who presided over the function, said that the Corporation currently has five tea gardens under it. Of these, three gardens produce around 9 lakh kg of tea annually.

The tea produced by the Corporation is sold in Kolkata and Guwahati through auctions. In the past, due to various reasons, the selling price of tea remained lower than the production costs, causing the tea industry to face numerous financial difficulties. After the formation of the present government in 2018, special emphasis was laid on the development of the tea industry. As a result, the selling price of tea has also increased significantly. While tea earlier sold for around Rs 70 to Rs 100 per kg, it now fetches around Rs 200 per kg. Tea is currently being produced under proper maonitoring of the gardens and production process, with special emphasis on maintaining quality. After being neglected for a long time, the state's tea industry has received renewed attention under the initiative of the present government.

He said that various government benefits are being provided for the socio-economic development of tea workers. Along with 22 types of benefits given to workers, land pattas have also been provided to tea workers. Additionally, the daily wages of tea workers have been increased to Rs 204. Initiatives have also been taken to set up an auction system for selling Tripura-produced tea within the state itself. Once the tea auction system is established in the state, it will create new employment opportunities while benefiting producers, workers, and traders associated with the tea industry.

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