TSECL receives ‘Energy Conservation Award’ from President Droupadi Murmu

AGARTALA: The Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) on Sunday received the Energy Conservation Award from President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day in Delhi.

After securing first place in the Group 4 category at the National Energy Conservation Awards in 2024, Tripura secured second place in the Group 5 category in 2025. This back-to-back achievement is widely hailed as a significant success for a small northeastern state, highlighting its focused approach to energy efficiency and responsible power use.

The award was presented at a national-level ceremony held on Sunday at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. President of India, Droupadi Murmu, conferred the award upon TSECL's Technical Director, Dr Subir Sen, and Seema Das, AGM and Nodal Officer of the State Designated Agency under the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). The awards were presented under the Ministry of Power's initiative, based on the evaluation of the State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI) 2025.

Addressing the gathering, President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the growing importance of energy conservation. She stated that energy conservation is no longer merely an option but an absolute necessity. According to the President, every unit of electricity saved reflects responsibility towards nature and sensitivity towards future generations. She also noted that India has made remarkable progress in clean energy and energy efficiency, fulfilling several commitments ahead of schedule, which marks an important step in the country's journey towards decarburization.

Union Minister for Power, Manohar Lal, who was also present at the event, congratulated the winners of the National Energy Conservation Awards 2025. He said the awards clearly demonstrate that development and environmental protection can move forward together. The Minister also highlighted the significant participation in the National Painting Competition on Energy Conservation, noting that lakhs of students across the country contributed to raising awareness of the importance of energy conservation.

In the State Performance Award for Energy Efficiency, Tripura secured the second position in Group 5. This group included 11 States and Union Territories, including Chandigarh, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

The SEEI 2025 index assessed the energy efficiency performance of 36 States and Union Territories for the financial year 2024-25. States were evaluated across seven major sectors,i.e., buildings, industry, transport, agriculture, power distribution companies (Discoms), municipal services and cross-sectoral initiatives. (ANI)

