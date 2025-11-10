Unity Promo Fest 2025 spreads message of peace and unity: Manik Saha

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that the Unity Promo Fest is not only a cultural event but also a message of peace, harmony, and unity. He added that the present state government is working with special emphasis on the further development of the tourism industry. The Chief Minister said this while inaugurating the Unity Promo Fest - 2025 and Shishu Udyan at Narkelkunja in Dumboor of Dhalai district. Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury was present as one of the guests at the event organized on this occasion.

Speaking at the event organized by the Tourism Department, CM Saha said that the Unity Promo Fest is being held for the second time in the state. "I am very happy to know that this year the Unity Promo Fest is being organized here for two days. Last year it was for one day. Due to public demand, it has been extended by one more day this year. The Tourism Department has taken the right decision at the right time. Unity Promo Fest is not just a cultural event, it is a message of peace, harmony, and unity -- and that is what we are trying to highlight in today's event," he said.

The Chief Minister further said that there are about 19 ethnic groups in the state. "People from all walks of life, including various castes and tribes, live in this state," he said. "Mega events have been organized in about six places to expand the tourism sector, and this journey started from Narkelkunja today. On this occasion, the state government is working with special emphasis on the further development of the tourism industry. Many people in Tripura are not fully aware of their own state. We have to know about our state first and make it economically prosperous," he said. (ANI)

