VP Radhakrishnan Highlights Northeast Development at Tripura University's 14th Convocation

Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Sunday highlighted the development strides made in Northeast India over the past decade while addressing the 14th Convocation Ceremony of Tripura University at its campus in Suryamaninagar on the outskirts of Agartala.
The Vice President, who is on a maiden visit to three northeastern states — Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura — noted that improved rail and air connectivity, along with infrastructure investment, has significantly boosted the region's economy across all eight states.
Also Read: Arunachal Film Festival begins with focus on local storytelling, young filmmakers
Before attending the convocation, Radhakrishnan visited the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple in Udaipur — one of the 51 Hindu Shakti Peethas — and offered prayers for peace and prosperity.
He cited the temple's transformation as a tangible example of development's impact, noting that annual footfall has grown from around 3.5 lakh devotees to approximately 8.5 lakh following Prime Minister Modi's inauguration of the redeveloped temple on September 22 last year.
Radhakrishnan also referenced the laying of the foundation stone for the Rs 450-crore Matabari Tourism Circuit by Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in January, and pointed to upcoming development at Chabimura — the ancient rock-carving site in Gomati district often called the "Mini Amazon of India" — and Narkel Kunj on the banks of Dumboor Lake as projects that could place Tripura firmly on the global tourism map.
Addressing the graduating students directly, Radhakrishnan urged them to stay away from drug abuse, warning that it destroys both personal futures and social lives. He also advised students to use their time wisely, commit fully to education, and pursue research that culminates in innovation contributing to national development.
Describing technology as a "game changer," he said it must be used positively, and added that perseverance and patience are ultimately what separate those who succeed from those who don't.
The ceremony — which could not be held in either 2024 or 2025 — saw 283 students from various departments receive gold medals, while 149 research scholars were awarded PhD degrees. Certificates and degrees were also conferred on eligible students across programmes.
Tripura University was established in October 1987 and upgraded to a Central University in July 2007 under the Tripura University Act, 2006. It currently has 64 affiliated colleges.
Chief Minister Manik Saha praised the university's role in attracting students and researchers from across the country, and reaffirmed the state government's commitment to expanding higher education and linking it with employment opportunities. He described the university as "an intellectual lighthouse of the state."
Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu said a developed India cannot be built without integrating indigenous knowledge systems with modern science and technology, and called the National Education Policy 2020 a major philosophical shift rather than merely a policy document.
Following the convocation, Radhakrishnan met with several Lakhpati Didis and members of Self Help Groups at the International Trade and Fair Centre, and was scheduled to pay tribute to martyred soldiers at the Albert Ekka Memorial Park.