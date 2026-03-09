VP Radhakrishnan Highlights Northeast Development at Tripura University's 14th Convocation

Before attending the convocation, Radhakrishnan visited the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple in Udaipur — one of the 51 Hindu Shakti Peethas — and offered prayers for peace and prosperity.

He cited the temple's transformation as a tangible example of development's impact, noting that annual footfall has grown from around 3.5 lakh devotees to approximately 8.5 lakh following Prime Minister Modi's inauguration of the redeveloped temple on September 22 last year.

Radhakrishnan also referenced the laying of the foundation stone for the Rs 450-crore Matabari Tourism Circuit by Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in January, and pointed to upcoming development at Chabimura — the ancient rock-carving site in Gomati district often called the "Mini Amazon of India" — and Narkel Kunj on the banks of Dumboor Lake as projects that could place Tripura firmly on the global tourism map.