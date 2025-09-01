War On Drugs: Tripura Police Destroy Over 4.28 Lakh Ganja Saplings in Sepahijala district

Agartala: In a major anti-narcotics operation on Monday, security forces in Tripura’s Sepahijala district destroyed more than 4.28 lakh ganja saplings in a single day.

The operation was led by personnel from Jatrapur and Sonamura Police Stations with active support from the Tripura State Rifles (TSR), Border Security Force (BSF), and forest department officials. According to police, around 2 lakh saplings were uprooted in South Moheshpur and Katalia, while another 2.28 lakh plants were cleared from 19 different forest plots in Sonamura subdivision.

Authorities said the large-scale destruction was part of an intensified drive against illicit ganja cultivation in the state. Earlier in August, nearly 8 million plants spread across 30 acres of forest land were destroyed in similar operations.

In a related incident, three individuals from Bihar were apprehended at Agartala Railway Station with 29 kg of dried ganja in their possession.

Officials said such coordinated operations underscore Tripura’s resolve to curb ganja cultivation and trafficking, which have posed persistent law and order as well as social challenges in the border state.