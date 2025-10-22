West Agartala Police returns 30 recovered lost mobile phones

AGARTALA: The West Agartala Police Station on Monday handed over 30 recovered mobile phones to their rightful owners. The devices had been stolen in various incidents registered over the past few months.

According to police officials, out of the total recovered handsets, 16 were traced through the Central IMEI Register (CIR) system, which enabled investigators to track and identify the stolen devices efficiently.

The operation was carried out under the vibrant leadership of Rana Chatterjee, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of West Agartala Police Station. Superintendent of Police (SP) Namit Pathak, Additional SP, and OC Chatterjee were present during the formal handover ceremony held at the station premises.

Speaking to ANI, OC Rana Chatterjee said that a gang suspected to be involved in multiple theft and robbery cases has been identified and booked under relevant sections of law. He added that the police are determined to continue their efforts to dismantle such rackets in the coming days.

Namit Pathak, SP of West Tripura district, emphasised that such citizen-centric measures not only enhance public confidence but also reaffirm the police department’s commitment to ensuring safety and service for all.

“Today, at the West Police Station, we handed over 30 stolen mobile phones to their rightful owners after recovering them. These mobile theft cases were registered here, and out of the total, we traced 16 phones through the Central IMEI Register (CIR). We hope to continue extending even greater assistance to the public in the future,” said Pathak. (ANI)

Also Read: Tripura CM inaugurates 3-day Diwali festival & mela at 524-year-old Sundari temple