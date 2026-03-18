West Tripura District Administration Assures no Shortage of Fuel

AGARTALA: The District Magistrate & Collector of West Tripura, Vishal Kumar, held a review meeting with all Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) and POL (Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants) product dealers of the district to assess the current availability and distribution of POL products, a release said.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held regarding the supply position and distribution mechanism of petroleum products across the district. The POL dealers informed that adequate stock of petrol, diesel and other petroleum products is available in West Tripura District ,it added.

The District Magistrate emphasized that there is no shortage of POL products, and the public is advised not to panic or spread rumours regarding fuel availability. Dealers were instructed to ensure smooth and equitable distribution of POL products and strictly avoid bulk supply or hoarding, so that normal supply to the public is maintained.

The District Administration is closely monitoring the situation to ensure uninterrupted availability of POL products throughout the district.

The shortage of LPG or crude oil has emerged amid global energy supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

On Monday, India maintained that there is adequate crude oil inventory in the country, but LPG supply continues to remain a bit concern.

Despite concerns around LPG supply, there have been no reports of dry-outs of gas supply at LPG distributorships across India, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said in the inter-ministerial press briefing. "Crude is available in sufficient quantity. All refineries are operating at the highest capacity. Our petrol pumps are operating normally. No dry out has been reported anywhere...," she said. (ANI)

Also Read: India has tax buffer to avoid retail fuel price hike up to $110 a barrel: Report