Wild Elephant Kills Elderly Woman in Tripura’s Khowai District, Triggers Violent Protests and Tension

AGARTALA: An elderly woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Tripura's Khowai district early on Saturday, sparking unrest in the affected area. The incident took place at Jumbari village under Teliamura subdivision when the victim, identified as Manimala Debbarma, 70, was attacked in the courtyard of her house in the early hours of the day, officials said.

The victim's son, Ajit Debbarma, said the elephant suddenly attacked his mother early on Saturday, fatally injuring her.

The killing of the woman by the wild elephant triggered widespread anger among local residents, leading to a volatile situation in the area.

According to reports, a journalist and the Sub-Divisional Forest Officer (SDFO) were also attacked while attempting to gather information about the incident, as the situation quickly escalated into one resembling a battleground. Enraged locals, outraged by the woman's death, also attacked the local forest office.

The SDFO sustained injuries in the violence, while the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) reportedly fled the scene to escape the mounting mob fury.

Eyewitnesses alleged that police personnel present at the spot remained largely passive, acting as mere spectators during the chaos. The situation in the area continues to remain tense following the incident.

In response, the Sub-Divisional Forest Officer and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Teliamura subdivision, in a joint undertaking, assured that compensation would be disbursed by Saturday itself in accordance with government rules and regulations. (IANS)

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