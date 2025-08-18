Zero-tolerance policy adopted against drugs: CM Saha

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha said on Saturday that a 'zero-tolerance policy' has been adopted in the fight against drugs, so police and other security agencies have been instructed to take strict action against people involved in drug smuggling.

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating a voluntary blood donation camp organised by the Aurobindo Sangha at the AD Nagar Higher Secondary School grounds in Agartala.

He said that there are various problems related to drug use in Tripura.

"Along with boys, girls are also getting addicted to drugs. The state government is continuing its fight against this. Various security agencies, including the police, are conducting operations against drugs. Efforts are being made to catch the drug kingpin. The police and other agencies have been instructed not to let anyone associated with drugs go free," he said.

"A zero-tolerance policy has been adopted in the fight against drugs. Work is being done in that way. The amount of drugs destroyed has increased by 132% compared to last year. The amount of drug seizures has increased by 104%. Parents should also be more vigilant and aware of drugs. The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking the country forward, we are also trying to move forward," he said.

The Chief Minister said that everything cannot be solved in a single day, as it is not possible to undo the atmosphere created by the work and policies of the Communists and Congress over the last 35 years, along with another 5 years.

"It needs a lot of time. Still, we want to build a beautiful state. India has now come to the fourth place in terms of economy, whereas earlier it was in the 11th place. Tripura is in the second-highest position among the states of the North-Eastern region in terms of GSDP and per capita income," he added. (ANI)

